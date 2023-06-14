Amit Shah made BJP stand on Andhra Pradesh clear: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the party stand clear with regard to Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to mediapersons here, he said the recent public meeting of Amit Shah in Vizag was a success. The Union Home Minister highlighted the development achieved by the country during the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, he exposed the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts. "There is no need for the BJP to read out a script given by someone else," he observed. He also countered Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's statement on BJP support. "The BJP never supported the YSRC and Jagan might have been under a false impression," he remarked. Rao said the YSRC government was misleading the people by claiming the Central schemes as its own. He challenged YSRC leaders for an open debate on development projects taken up by the Centre in the State. He will give the details of Centrally sponsored schemes to the YSRC leaders if they are ready for the debate. The BJP will conduct a campaign from June 20 to 30 to highlight the achievements of Modi government.