Andhra’s Bora Varun scores 720 on 720 marks in NEET-UG

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar and Kavita Bajeli Datt By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA, NEW DELHI: Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh and Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu topped the NEET-UG exams with 99.99 percentile scores. The results of the exam were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. They both scored 720 on 720 marks.

The third position was bagged by a Tamil Nadu boy, Kaustav Bauri. He scored 716 marks with a 99.999068 percentile score.

Four other students from Andhra Pradesh, Y Laksmi Pravardhan Reddy, V Harshil Sai, Kani Yasasri and K Pranathi Reddy, made it to the top 50. They secured All-India Ranks 25, 38, 40 and 45 respectively.

According to NTA officials, while 68,578 candidates of the total 69,690 appeared for the exam from Andhra Pradesh, as many as 42,836 have qualified it. Atotal of 1,295 students appeared for the exam in Telugu language.

Y Lakshmi Pravardhan Reddy scored 711 marks with a 99.998 percentile score. He is also the topper in the General-EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category.Among the girls, Pranjal Aggarwal from Punjab topped the list with 715 marks. She stood fourth in the All-India Rank list. Ashika Aggarwal, also from Punjab, followed with 715 marks. Her AIR is 11. The third position among girl toppers was bagged by Arya RS from Kerala with 711 marks. Delhi girl Mimansha Moun bagged the fourth position among the top 20 girls.

In Andhra Pradesh, Kani Yasasri secured 710 marks with a 99.996 percentile score. She stood second in the SC category and 6th in the female category. Kavalakuntla Pranathi Reddy scored 710 marks with a 99.9962719 percentile score. She stood ninth in the female category.

Over 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam, conducted at 4,097 centres across 499 cities in India and 14 cities abroad on May 7. Exams were deferred in Manipur due to the poor law and order situation. It was conducted in the northeast on June 6 in 10 different cities.

While 9,02,936 males registered for the exams, 8,81,967 appeared and 4,90,374 qualified. As many as 11,84,513 females registered for the exams, while 11,56,618 appeared and 6,55,599 qualified.The cut-off for general category candidates increased to 720-137. It was 715-117 last year.This time, 13 transgender candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2023 exam, out of which 11 appeared and three qualified. Also, 3,508 persons with disability qualified for the exam out of the 7,819 that appeared.

“The NTA has provided all India rank to the candidates, and the admitting authorities will draw a merit list based on the ranks for the seats of MBBS and BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per the State category list. State counselling authorities will make their merit list. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it,” an official said.

The Directorate General of Health Services will conduct the counselling for 15% of All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities and Central Universities besides seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU, and AMU.

