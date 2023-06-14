BJP charges of corruption meant for mileage: YSRC MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday said BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused the YSRC government of being corrupt, could not specify any particular scheme where corruption took place."Did the Centre, which audits every rupee it gives to the States, find any corruption? CAG too did not find any corruption,'' he asserted. He felt that the BJP leaders made such allegations to gain mileage as elections are nearing. "It is the Centre, which had failed to fulfil the assurances given to AP, be it Special Category Status or new railway zone. Moreover, the BJP leaders did not make any assurance on taking back their proposal for strategic disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,'' he pointed out. Asked whether the BJP fell into the trap of TDP, Vijayasai Reddy said the BJP might have its own strategies and it is not so easy for Naidu to lure them into his trap.The MP said executive capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam in September and they had identified the buildings for offices two years ago. On TDP manifesto, he said Naidu is releasing it in parts. "Naidu may release part II of his manifesto after polls to five States, including Telangana later this year,'' he observed.