Implement Family Doctor concept effectively in AP: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the key role played by the village clinics and PHCs in achieving the objectives of preventive care, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the medical and health department officials to implement the Family Doctor concept efficiently.

Taking a stock of the functioning of the village clinics at a review meeting held at the camp office on Tuesday with senior officials of medical and health department, the Chief Minister instructed them to take measures to make the Government hospitals corruption-free and run them with SOPs, while strengthening the grievance-redressal system by displaying the toll-free numbers prominently in all hospitals.

The recruitment system also should be strengthened with the supervision of an IAS officer to avoid scarcity of medical and para-medical professionals in the department, he said, while emphasising that no post should be vacant for more than four weeks.

Officials informed him that 1,39, 97,189 persons, including 35,79,569 hyper-tension patients and 24,31,934 diabetic patients, were treated so far in the family doctor programme. While extending good medical treatment to the patients and keeping track of their health condition, officials should also take steps to ensure that eye tests are conducted at regular intervals at village clinics, the Chief Minister said.

Reviewing the steps taken to prevent sickle cell anaemia, the Chief Minister asked about the steps being implemented. Officials told him that a target of 6.68 lakh tests has been fixed this year and the diagnostic tests would begin in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Manyam and Parvathipuram districts this month.

They informed him that dentists are also visiting the PHCs as part of measures to strengthen the oral healthcare system and prevent dental issues, while steps are being taken to identify people suffering with TB by conducting medical tests.

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the key role played by the village clinics and PHCs in achieving the objectives of preventive care, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the medical and health department officials to implement the Family Doctor concept efficiently. Taking a stock of the functioning of the village clinics at a review meeting held at the camp office on Tuesday with senior officials of medical and health department, the Chief Minister instructed them to take measures to make the Government hospitals corruption-free and run them with SOPs, while strengthening the grievance-redressal system by displaying the toll-free numbers prominently in all hospitals. The recruitment system also should be strengthened with the supervision of an IAS officer to avoid scarcity of medical and para-medical professionals in the department, he said, while emphasising that no post should be vacant for more than four weeks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials informed him that 1,39, 97,189 persons, including 35,79,569 hyper-tension patients and 24,31,934 diabetic patients, were treated so far in the family doctor programme. While extending good medical treatment to the patients and keeping track of their health condition, officials should also take steps to ensure that eye tests are conducted at regular intervals at village clinics, the Chief Minister said. Reviewing the steps taken to prevent sickle cell anaemia, the Chief Minister asked about the steps being implemented. Officials told him that a target of 6.68 lakh tests has been fixed this year and the diagnostic tests would begin in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Manyam and Parvathipuram districts this month. They informed him that dentists are also visiting the PHCs as part of measures to strengthen the oral healthcare system and prevent dental issues, while steps are being taken to identify people suffering with TB by conducting medical tests.