Intense heatwave in Andhra Pradesh for next four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury levels continue to remain above 40 degrees Celsius at several places in the State with the highest daytime temperature of 45 degree Celsius being recorded in Dowleswaram in East Godavari district, followed by 44.9 degree Celsius in Juvigunta in Prakasam district and 44.7 degree Celsius in Sitampeta in Kakinada district on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Dr BR Ambedkar, heatwave conditions are likely to continue for another four days. He said that severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 188 mandals and heatwave conditions in 195 mandals on Wednesday.

Severe heatwave conditions were reported in as many as 112 mandals and heatwave conditions in 220 mandals in the State on Tuesday. According to the weatherman, severe heatwave conditions were reported in 19 mandals in Kakinada, 18 mandals in Anakapalle, 15 in East Godavari, nine in NTR, eight in Alluri Sitharama Raju, seven in Prakasam, six each in Eluru and Krishna, five in Guntur, four each in West Godavari and YSR districts. Heatwave conditions were reported in 22 mandals in Bapatla, 10 in Prakasam, YSR, 19 in Eluru, 17 in Palnadu, 15 in Konaseema, 14 in Krishna, 13 each in Nellore and West Godavari, 12 in Vizianagaram district.

Almost all major cities in the State recorded high temperatures. While Rajamahendravaram recorded 45 degree Celsius, Vijayawada reported 44.3 degree Celsius, Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam logged maximum daytime temperatures at 42.8 degree Celsius, 42.5 degrees Celsius and 39.7 degree Celsius respectively.In view of heatwave conditions in the State, people have been requested to take precautionary measures such as to stay indoors between 11 am to 4 pm and hydrating themselves.

The IMD thunderstorm accompanied with lightening are likely at isolated places. Strong winds with speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in both coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday. It has also predicted light to moderate rains at one or two places in the State. However, hot and humid weather is likely to continue across the State for the next couple of days.

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury levels continue to remain above 40 degrees Celsius at several places in the State with the highest daytime temperature of 45 degree Celsius being recorded in Dowleswaram in East Godavari district, followed by 44.9 degree Celsius in Juvigunta in Prakasam district and 44.7 degree Celsius in Sitampeta in Kakinada district on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Dr BR Ambedkar, heatwave conditions are likely to continue for another four days. He said that severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 188 mandals and heatwave conditions in 195 mandals on Wednesday. Severe heatwave conditions were reported in as many as 112 mandals and heatwave conditions in 220 mandals in the State on Tuesday. According to the weatherman, severe heatwave conditions were reported in 19 mandals in Kakinada, 18 mandals in Anakapalle, 15 in East Godavari, nine in NTR, eight in Alluri Sitharama Raju, seven in Prakasam, six each in Eluru and Krishna, five in Guntur, four each in West Godavari and YSR districts. Heatwave conditions were reported in 22 mandals in Bapatla, 10 in Prakasam, YSR, 19 in Eluru, 17 in Palnadu, 15 in Konaseema, 14 in Krishna, 13 each in Nellore and West Godavari, 12 in Vizianagaram district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Almost all major cities in the State recorded high temperatures. While Rajamahendravaram recorded 45 degree Celsius, Vijayawada reported 44.3 degree Celsius, Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam logged maximum daytime temperatures at 42.8 degree Celsius, 42.5 degrees Celsius and 39.7 degree Celsius respectively.In view of heatwave conditions in the State, people have been requested to take precautionary measures such as to stay indoors between 11 am to 4 pm and hydrating themselves. The IMD thunderstorm accompanied with lightening are likely at isolated places. Strong winds with speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in both coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday. It has also predicted light to moderate rains at one or two places in the State. However, hot and humid weather is likely to continue across the State for the next couple of days.