Kondamodu Perecherla highway works on anvil

GUNTUR: The construction of the Kondamodu Perecherla national highway is soon to gain pace, as the central government has started tenders procedures. Over Rs 1032.52 crore have been allotted for the construction of the four-lane road which would ease traffic on the Guntur-Hyderabad highway.The four-lane NH will help improve traffic between the two states.

This will also be a key connectivity to Chennai and Hyderabad as the highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada has been witnessing heavy traffic.In the first phase, the government has called tenders for civil works worth Rs 699 crore by July 25, informed local MP Lavu Krishna Devarayulu.

He also said that the construction of the Kondamodu Perecherla national highway would benefit the Palnadu people, as the highway road would increase connectivity to major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad which would be favourable for easy transportation and cause a boom to local businesses.

It would also help to reduce road mishaps, as traffic would be eased, he opined. He also said, as the first phase of construction works would start soon, necessary action would be taken to complete the project within the stipulated time.

