Police draw plan to curb accidents on Tirumala ghat roads

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a bid to prevent road accidents on the Tirumala ghat roads and in Tirupati, the district police have decided to strictly implement the traffic norms. At a high-level review meeting held here on Tuesday, the police suggested officials a slew of measures to curb accidents on Tirumala ghat roads.

Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy said the department in cooperation with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will install CCTV cameras and sign boards at each turning where the incidence of mishaps is high.

The SP said a preliminary study conducted by the department has revealed that more accidents are occurring on the down ghat road due to increased pressure on brake drums. He added that the department will discuss with TTD higher officials regarding the matter to find a solution.

He pointed out that more emphasis should be laid at RC Road, Avilala 150 bypass road, Ramanujapalli checkpost, Tanapalli Cross and other places, including Srinivasa Setu flyover, wherein more traffic violations are being reported. He directed officials to streamline the parking areas at shopping complexes and commercial establishments in the city.

Further, the SP instructed officials to keep a tab on triple riding, one-way driving and rash driving violations through CCTV cameras and issue challans to violators.The SP also instructed the police personnel on duty to refrain from using mobile phones or use them only if needed.

