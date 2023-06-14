Police identifies 36 danger spots along river Krishna 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Finding ways to get respite from scorching summer heat, most of the people are taking dip in the Krishna river and the recent instances of people drowning in the river have become a major concern.It is to be noted that, over eight people had drowned in the Krishna river falling under Tadepalli police station limits i the last two months.

People, especially students, who wish to go for a swim to beat the heat are entering the river at dangerous spots ignorant about hidden underwater currents and losing their precious lives.To address the issue, under the instructions of Guntur district Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, Tadepalli police have beefed up security and installed signboards warning the swimmers at river ghat to dissuade people from entering the river at danger zones.

He instructed the officials to identify such danger zones across the district and set up caution boards and arrange police pickets without fail. So far, the police officials have identified as many as 36 danger spots along the river. He further informed that police personnel would be present round-the-clock at Seethanagaram Pushkar ghat.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said that “In view of increasing mishaps at various water bodies across the district, caution boards will be set up at these 36 spots and vigil would be increased. At the same time, parents should be more cautious and not allow their children to go swimming at such places. They also should make sure that all safety measures are taken before venturing into water.”

