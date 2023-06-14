Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police identifies 36 danger spots along river Krishna 

Move after at least 8 people drowned in the river in the last 2 months

Published: 14th June 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Finding ways to get respite from scorching summer heat, most of the people are taking dip in the Krishna river and the recent instances of people drowning in the river have become a major concern.It is to be noted that, over eight people had drowned in the Krishna river falling under Tadepalli police station limits i the last two months.

People, especially students, who wish to go for a swim to beat the heat are entering the river at dangerous spots ignorant about hidden underwater currents and losing their precious lives.To address the issue, under the instructions of Guntur district Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, Tadepalli police have beefed up security and installed signboards warning the swimmers at river ghat to dissuade people from entering the river at danger zones.

He instructed the officials to identify such danger zones across the district and set up caution boards and arrange police pickets without fail. So far, the police officials have identified as many as 36 danger spots along the river. He further informed that police personnel would be present round-the-clock at Seethanagaram Pushkar ghat.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said that “In view of increasing mishaps at various water bodies across the district, caution boards will be set up at these 36 spots and vigil would be increased. At the same time, parents should be more cautious and not allow their children to go swimming at such places. They also should make sure that all safety measures are taken before venturing into water.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
river Krishna 
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp