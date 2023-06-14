Home States Andhra Pradesh

Protect MP’s medical test records: Andhra Pradesh High Court to GGH

Government pleader B Sasibhushan Rao dismissed the allegation levelled by the MP that all the medical records pertaining to him were destroyed, as baseless.

Published: 14th June 2023

YSRC rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju

YSRC rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) to protect the records of medical tests conducted on Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

Hearing the petition filed by the rebel YSRC MP seeking court directions to the GGH superintendent to protect the records of tests conducted on him after CID officials ‘thrashed’ him, Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad directed the GGH Superintendent to file an affidavit with additional details on the issues raised by the MP. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to next week.

Government pleader B Sasibhushan Rao dismissed the allegation levelled by the MP that all the medical records pertaining to him were destroyed, as baseless. He said the medical records were protected in the hospital and whenever the court directs the hospital, it is responsibility of the medical superintendent concerned to submit details of the records sought.

He said an affidavit with the basic details was submitted to the court.After examining the affidavit, the judge said there was no mention of medical reports and in response, the government pleader said if the court directs, those records would be placed before it.

