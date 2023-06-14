Home States Andhra Pradesh

Wild jumbos stray into habitations in Manyam

The wild jumbos, including a calf, were seen drinking water from the drums, which the villagers kept in front of their homes for day-to-day activities and to quench their thirst.

Published: 14th June 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

A herd of eight wild elephants, including a calf, strayed into Kurupam mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Tuesday I express

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A herd of eight wild elephants triggered panic among the villagers even as they strayed into human habitations in Pujariguda village under Kurupam mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The wild jumbos, including a calf, were seen drinking water from the drums, which the villagers kept in front of their homes for day-to-day activities and to quench their thirst. Several curious onlookers took videos of the elephants while they were drinking water from the drums.

Based on the information of the local residents, Kurupam range forest officials reached the spot and drove the wild elephants into the nearby orchards. They have been monitoring the elephant’s movement and alerting the locals with the help of elephant trackers.

Meanwhile, a high alert was sounded in Pujariguda and its neighbouring villages to avoid man-animal conflict. Speaking to TNIE, Kurupam range forest officer Manikanteswar said, “We have been continuously monitoring the movements of wild elephants with the help of local staff and elephant trackers. We have been creating awareness among the people to avoid man-animal conflict.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild elephants
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp