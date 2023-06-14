Wild jumbos stray into habitations in Manyam

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A herd of eight wild elephants triggered panic among the villagers even as they strayed into human habitations in Pujariguda village under Kurupam mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The wild jumbos, including a calf, were seen drinking water from the drums, which the villagers kept in front of their homes for day-to-day activities and to quench their thirst. Several curious onlookers took videos of the elephants while they were drinking water from the drums.

Based on the information of the local residents, Kurupam range forest officials reached the spot and drove the wild elephants into the nearby orchards. They have been monitoring the elephant’s movement and alerting the locals with the help of elephant trackers.

Meanwhile, a high alert was sounded in Pujariguda and its neighbouring villages to avoid man-animal conflict. Speaking to TNIE, Kurupam range forest officer Manikanteswar said, “We have been continuously monitoring the movements of wild elephants with the help of local staff and elephant trackers. We have been creating awareness among the people to avoid man-animal conflict.”

