YSRC to bet on 2019 squad for 2024 Andhra Pradesh polls

VIJAYAWADA: With the Assembly elections just 10 months away, the YSRC leadership is likely to rely on the team that helped the party sweep the 2019 polls. To this effect, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and senior leader Umareddy Venkateswarlu have reportedly been handed over the party affairs.Vijayasai Reddy, Umareddy and G Adiseshagiri Rao were part of YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s squad during the 2019 elections.

However, just before the polls, Rao quit the party and joined the TDP. Another senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who is currently the party general secretary, was responsible for selecting MLA candidates. After the YSRC won the elections, Vijayasai Reddy was appointed as the regional coordinator for north Andhra region and was later replaced by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Subsequently, the MP was given the responsibility of coordinating Jagan’s meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers in New Delhi to raise issues pertaining to the State. With major parties, including the YSRC, sounding the poll bugle, Jagan has recalled Vijayasai Reddy to lead the party.

Vijayasai Reddy has began coordinating with the 21 party-affiliated wings.

He has reportedly started meeting leaders of at least two to three wings daily. He has asked presidents of the wings at the State and district level to fill vacant posts at the mandal and village level. “In the next 15 days, the organisational set up of the wings will be given shape so that the government’s welfare schemes can be taken to the doorsteps of the people effectively,” sources said.

“In the next 15 days, the organisational set up of the party-affiliated wings will be given a shape so that they can reach out to the public and create awareness on the welfare schemes in an effective manner,” sources explained.Review meetings for SCs, STs, women, youth, information technology, Sevadal and other wings have already been completed.

“The party would also hold meetings for SC, ST and minorities on the lines of BC Sadassu held a few months ago to explain the YSRC government’s welfare schemes,” Vijayasai Reddy said. Agreeing that there is a certain amount of discontent among the cadre, the MP said, “We will ensure that the cadre is happy and content with the party leaders. No MLA will like to lose their party workers.”

According to sources, Vijayasai Reddy has been asked to stay put in Tadepalli. He has been briefing the Chief Minister about the feedback received from party leaders. Sources also added that Umareddy Venkateswarlu will soon be given a cabin at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in the capacity of advisor to the government, will now be coordinating with the MLAs and ministers to ensure that the government’s programmes reach the doorsteps of the people, sources added.

FRESH INITIATIVE SOON?

The YSRC is likely to launch a new public outreach programme in a couple of days after receiving the party president’s approval

