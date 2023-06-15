Acid attack culprits will not be spared, says Home Minister Taneti Vanitha

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The state government will not spare the culprits who are responsible for the heinies act in connection with the Eluru acid attack case, said Home Minister Taneti Vanitha. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, she condemned this inhuman act, stating it shameful for a civilised society. “Cases like these should be investigated and the culprits should be punished as early as possible, sending a message to such criminals deterring such crimes in future,” she said.

Informing that the victim was shifted to a Vijayawada hospital for better treatment, the minister said that the state government will extend all possible support for the woman’s treatment and her family.

It may be recalled that two unidentified persons threw acid on Y Francika, (25), who is working as a receptionist in a dental college at Duggirala, while she was returning to her home in Eluru city on Tuesday night. It was learnt that the victim was married to a Rajamahendravaram-based chemical engineer and for the past two years has been living with her sister’s family in Eluru.

