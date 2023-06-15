Agriculture officials in Guntur district tigten noose around fake seed & fertiliser dealers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the farmers are gearing up to begin cultivation for Kharif season, illegal transportation and sale of fake seeds and fertilisers have increased in Guntur district. Upon receiving information, the agriculture and transport department officials conducted raids and seized seven bags of fake cotton seeds worth `2.5 lakh, which were being transported from Karnataka, and over 200 bottles of fake pesticides in various incidents in the last couple of days. The officials identified that the fake pesticide was allegedly manufactured in Maharashtra and filed a criminal case against the dealer.

The majority of the farmers cultivate chilli and cotton in Guntur district, and purchase seeds for the crop to increase their yield in the season. However, taking advantage of the farmers’ poverty and ignorance, most of the dealers are selling poor-quality and fake seeds to the farmers encashing their hard-earned money.

The dealers are procuring cheap quality seeds in bulk from companies and are selling it to the local farmers at high prices. Propagating false information, the dealers are allegedly deceiving the ryots with ‘pest resistant seeds’ and are tricking them to buy at high prices. Tightening their vigil, the officials are conducting meetings with various nursery owners and are instructing them to sell only pre-tested seeds to farmers and educating the farmers to buy quality seeds from local RBK centres. “The farmers should be careful while buying the seeds and also check the dealership of the owners and take receipts for their purchase,” said officials.

Meanwhile, quality chilli seeds would be available for farmers at Dr YSR Horticulture University, LAM centre, said LAM chief scientist K Giridhar. Chilli varieties including LCA 657 and LCA 643 seeds bring good yield with great quality and rich pungency. They would be available for sale for farmers on June 15 and 16 and only 100 gram of seeds would be given to each farmer, he added.

