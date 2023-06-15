Andhra boys nail APEAPCET, top in both streams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boys secured the top 10 ranks in the engineering stream, while only two girls made to the top 10 positions in the agriculture stream of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET)- 2023, said state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana as he announced the results here on Wednesday.

Of the 3,14,797 students, who appeared in the exam conducted by JNTU, Anantapur and AP State Higher Education Council, 2,52,717 cleared the exam. In the engineering stream, of the 2,24,724 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,71,514 (76.32%) candidates passed the test. In the agriculture stream, of the 90,573 candidates who took up the entrance exam, 81,203 (89.65%) qualified for admission. Though boys clinched the top ranks in both streams, the girls recorded a higher pass percentage than boys by 3.99%.

Engineering stream

Challa Umesh Varun from Nandigama in NTR district topped in the engineering stream by securing 98.75%. Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Miyapur in Hyderabad obtained the second rank by securing 98.1%, while Nandipati Sai Durgareddy of Konanki village in Palnadu secured the third rank at 96.8%.

Speaking to TNIE, Engineering stream first ranker Challa Umesh said that he studied nearly 10 hours every day and wanted to pursue CSE in any top IIT colleges in the country. His parents Visweswara Rao, and Devella Devi said that the hard work of Umesh and his faculty coaching has paid off. The 18-year-old secured the third rank in TS EAMCET and obtained 263rd rank in JEE mains.

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary secured 12th rank in TS Eamcet and 16th rank in JEE mains. Speaking to TNIE, Abhinav said that he wanted to study engineering in CSE at IIT Bombay. He said that he spent 10 to 12 hours daily to achieve his goal. On the other had, Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy who scored third rank in APEAPCET, is a native of Piduguralla in Palnadu district, however, she was studying at Narayana College in Hyderabad.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “My lecturers encouraged me to write APEAPCET so that I could prepare myself for other tests. Though I knew that I would get a good score, I did not expect the third rank,” he said. He bagged AIR 6 in JEE mains and was awaiting for the JEE Advance results.

Agriculture stream

In the agriculture stream, Burugupalli Satha Raja Jaswanth from Katheru in Rajahmundry secured the first rank by scoring 95.62%. Followed by Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Srikakulam secured the second rank, Konni Raj Kumar from Chinnabaratam Veethi from Srikakulam secured the third rank.

Topper B Satya Raj Jaswant hails from an agriculture family from Katheru near Rajahmundry. Jaswanth said he expected to rank in the top five and was more than happy to have topped it. He wants to pursue MBBS in AIIMS Bhopal or Pondicherry and his ambition is to become a Cardiologist.

Bora Varun Chakravarthi, the second ranker in APEAPCET, secured AIR 1 in NEET-2023 and obtained the fifth rank in TS EAMCET. Speaking to TNIE, he said that he wants to pursue MBBS in AIIMS Delhi and will decide on the specialisation after completion of MBBS.

Releasing the results, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana congratulated all the students who qualified for the APEAPCET-2023. The education minister further went to say that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted every student in the state to rise and bring revolutionary reforms in education and introduced schemes. The counselling process would begin from July 15, he added.

