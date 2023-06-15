Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor urges youth to donate blood via IRCS app

It aims to focus on individuals who require lifelong transfusion support, and emphasises on the crucial role that every person can play by donating blood or plasma.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of World Blood Donors Day, Governor and president of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) unit in the state Abdul Naseer conveyed his greetings to the Red Cross fraternity on Wednesday. World Blood Donors Day is celebrated on June 14 every year, all over the world, commemorating with the birth anniversary celebrations of Karl Landsteiner, who received the Noble Prize for the discovery of ABO blood group system.

The theme for this year is “Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share life, Share often”. It aims to focus on individuals who require lifelong transfusion support, and emphasises on the crucial role that every person can play by donating blood or plasma.

Governor Abdul Naseer thanked all the IRCS staff, blood donation organisers and voluntary donors who have come forward and donated blood on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day. He called upon all the youth to pledge themselves for voluntary blood donation by registering through the mobile app of the IRCS AP State Branch.

The state branch of the IRCS through a network of 21 blood donation centres has been collecting about one lakh units of blood every year, and has been aiming at universal access to safe blood transfusion.

