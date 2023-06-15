Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court seeks action taken report on cop’s assault

The government informed the court that the Director General of Police initiated action against the inspector and imposed a cut of two increments.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday observed that the cut in two increments of a police inspector for attacking the Advocate Commissioner and the court staff was a namesake punishment and asked the officials as to how they could justify their action. The court had earlier taken as suo motu PIL the report submitted by the district judge on the attack by Hindupur I Town inspector on the Advocate Commissioner and the court staff, who went to the police station on the directions of the court.

The government informed the court that the Director General of Police initiated action against the inspector and imposed a cut of two increments. Not satisfied with the submission, the court sought a detailed report on the action taken against the inspector and posted the matter for further hearing on June 28. The inspector, Ismail, was asked to appear before the court on the next hearing day.

