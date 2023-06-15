Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to reel under heat for next 3 days

IMD predicts severe heatwave in 252 mandals and heatwave conditions in 226 mandals

Published: 15th June 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

heat waves

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even in the month, when rains have to make their presence felt, Andhra Pradesh continues to reel under the blistering heat. IMD officials predicted heatwave conditions to prevail for another three days in the state. According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Dr BR Ambedkar, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 252 mandals and heatwave conditions in 226 mandals on Thursday.

Children return home from school
in Vizag on Wednesday | G Satyanarayana

As many as 137 mandals in the state reported severe heatwave and 203 mandals recorded heatwave conditions on Wednesday. As many as 24 mandals of Anakapalle, 20 mandals in Kakinada, 17 mandals in Vizianagaram, 16 in East Godavari, 14 in Paravathipuram Manyam, 10 in Alluri Sitarama Raju, eight in Eluru, six in Konaseema, five in Bapatla, four in West Godavari, three each in NTR and Nellore, two each in Prakasam, Srikakulam and Krishna districts experienced severe heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, heatwave was in 22 mandals in Prakasam, 20 in Palnadu, 19 in YSR, 17 in Eluru, 16 in Bapatla, 14 each in Guntur and Krishna, 13 in Konaseema, 10 in West Godavari, eight each in Tirupati and Srikakulam, seven each in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Nellore districts.

Mercury levels continue to remain above 40 degree Celsius at several places in the State with the highest daytime temperature of 45.3 degree Celsius being reported at Bobbili in Viziangaram district, followed by 44.9 degree Celsius in Saluru of the same district, 44.1 degree Celsius each at Dowleswaram in East Godavari, Polavarma in Eluru, Kotananduru in Kakinada districts.

Almost all major cities in the state recorded high temperatures. While Rajamahendravaram recorded 44.1 degree Celsius, Vijayawada reported 42.3 degree Celsius, Kakinada, Tirupati  and Visakhapatnam logged maximum daytime temperatures at 41.5 degree Celsius, 41.5 degrees Celsius and 40.5 degree Celsius respectively.

On the other hand, a sudden change in weather was reported in North Andhra districts on Wednesday evening. Even as rain lashed several parts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalle districts, it brought much-needed relief to the people. Following a drop in mercury levels, people in Vizag flocked to beaches to enjoy the refreshing cool breeze.

According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is expected at isolated places and strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in both coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSDMA heatwave
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp