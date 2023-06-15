Home States Andhra Pradesh

Botcha Satyanarayana dismisses Pawan Kalyan’s yatra as of no consequence

Meanwhile, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Union Home Minister had made the comments as a party leader.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana criticised the BJP for repeating the corruption charge of TDP against the YSRC government, and termed it out of jealousy. Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government were politically motivated.

“The comments reek of jealousy. Why are they not speaking about special category status and the steel plant? Those from the Centre should speak responsibly and with a vision,” he said. He dismissed JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Vijaya Yatra as of no consequence.

“He says he will ensure YSR Vimukt Andhra Pradesh. Does he mean to say all the welfare programmes of our government will be discontinued? But, his partner and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has included our programmes in his min-manifesto,” he observed.

Meanwhile, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Union Home Minister had made the comments as a party leader. “He spoke like Andhra Pradesh is not part of India. It looked like he was reading out the script of others,” he remarked. Sajjala said Pawan Kalyan took out yatra only to support Naidu. “It is clear that the purpose of Pawan Kalyan’s yatra is TDP victory,” he said.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, who leaves no opportunity to verbally attack his bete noire, Pawan Kalyan, once again took to Twitter. “On the occasion of Che Guevara’s birth anniversary, I have a question. Who is the person, who has Che Guvara’s image on his T-shirt, but Naidu in his heart?” he questioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana Pawan Kalyan YSRC government TDP Amit Shah Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp