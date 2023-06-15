Botcha Satyanarayana dismisses Pawan Kalyan’s yatra as of no consequence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana criticised the BJP for repeating the corruption charge of TDP against the YSRC government, and termed it out of jealousy. Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government were politically motivated.

“The comments reek of jealousy. Why are they not speaking about special category status and the steel plant? Those from the Centre should speak responsibly and with a vision,” he said. He dismissed JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Vijaya Yatra as of no consequence.

“He says he will ensure YSR Vimukt Andhra Pradesh. Does he mean to say all the welfare programmes of our government will be discontinued? But, his partner and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has included our programmes in his min-manifesto,” he observed.

Meanwhile, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Union Home Minister had made the comments as a party leader. “He spoke like Andhra Pradesh is not part of India. It looked like he was reading out the script of others,” he remarked. Sajjala said Pawan Kalyan took out yatra only to support Naidu. “It is clear that the purpose of Pawan Kalyan’s yatra is TDP victory,” he said.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, who leaves no opportunity to verbally attack his bete noire, Pawan Kalyan, once again took to Twitter. “On the occasion of Che Guevara’s birth anniversary, I have a question. Who is the person, who has Che Guvara’s image on his T-shirt, but Naidu in his heart?” he questioned.

