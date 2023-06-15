Explain reason for tree-axing: Andhra Pradesh HC to Vice-Chancellor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court took serious exception to the felling down of trees on the Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam and asked the Vice-Chancellor to explain the reasons for axing the trees. The court on Wednesday heard the arguments in the Public Interest Litigation filed by Jana Sena Party corporator Murthy Yadav against the felling of trees on the campus without taking permission from the forest department and in violation of the WALTA Act.

Petitioner’s counsel KS Murthy informed the court that massive trees were chopped and natural water bodies were filled up with soil violating the court orders. Murthy submitted to the court photographs related to the felling of trees. The counsel representing Andhra University said they had only cleared small bushes and did not cut down trees. The court said the photographs submitted by the petitioner gave a different picture. Asking the university officials to submit full details about felling of trees, the court posted the matter on June 28.

