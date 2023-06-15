Generate 24 crore mandays under MGNREGA: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the District Collectors to ensure 24 crore days of guaranteed employment this year with under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). About 60% of the works should be completed by this month end, providing 75,000 days of employment in each district by paying at least `272 per day per head. Reviewing the NREGS works with the Collectors on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said there should be no work between 11 am and 3 pm in view of the scorching summer heat.

“All works relating to secretariats, digital libraries, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village clinics should be completed at the earliest. There is no dearth of funds to take up the works,” he asserted. On the housing sector, he directed the NTR and Guntur District Collectors to begin the construction of houses in the capital region on July 8. The other Collectors were asked to expedite the construction of Jagananna Colonies.

Every Saturday should be observed as Housing Day. Officials should not compromise on quality standards in the construction of houses, he stressed. Pointing out that 1,43,600 TI DCO houses of 300 square feet each are being given to the poor free of cost, he asked them to expedite the process of registration, while taking steps to arrange bank loans for the other category beneficiaries, who got incentives.

With respect to agriculture operations in the Kharif season, he directed the Collectors and SPs to take stringent action to curb the inflow of spurious seeds, pesticides and fertilisers into the market, besides ensuring the supply of quality farm inputs to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

“The Collectors and SPs will be made responsible for any failure on this count,’’ he cautioned. He also told them to begin cropping work by July 1 and complete it by the first week of September. The social audit should be completed by September- end. The officials should conduct grama sabhas and explain that crop cultivator rights cards will be useful for 11 months, which will benefit tenant farmers. Steps should be taken to arrange bank loans for them.

Tenant farmers should be informed that they would not face any difficulty in getting aid under the Rythu Bharosa, he asserted. Reviewing the Jagananna Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme, he instructed the Collectors to take steps to ensure that at least one registration takes place in each secretariat before July 1 so that the process continues.

On Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the Chief Minister asked officials to coordinate with the headmasters of government schools and take steps to solve problems, if any, related to kits distributed to the students.

