Lokesh promises Rs 20,000-aid to every farmer, to make agriculture profitable

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Stating that farmers are the worst-affected during the YSRC rule, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to pay Rs 20,000 per annum to each farmer to rescue the farming community from the present predicament and the sole aim of his party is to transform agriculture into a profitable profession. Interacting with farmers in Nellore during his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday, Lokesh termed Minister for Agriculture Kakani Goverdhan Reddy a miserable failure.

“How Kakani, who is busy with his court cases and the CBI inquiry against him in connection with a theft in the local court, can concentrate on the welfare of farmers in the State?” he asked. Recalling that the previous TDP regime always stood by farmers and implemented several schemes for their welfare, Lokesh pointed out that the Agriculture Research Centres launched earlier, were closed now as the YSRC government could not pay power charges.

“One can easily imagine how this government will initiate measures for the benefit of farmers,” he observed. Horticulture research centres will be set up and all the necessary assistance will be extended to horticulturists if the TDP returns to power in the next elections, he promised. Suspended YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who was present at the interaction, underlined the need to take up repair works of Somasila project.

“The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has totally neglected the irrigation projects in Nellore district,” he alleged, adding that contractors had left the works midway as they did not get their bills for the works executed by them. Lokesh’s padayatra crossed the 1,600 km milestone at Chunchuluru in Atmakur Assembly segment, where he laid the foundation stone for a horticulture society.

