Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh promises Rs 20,000-aid to every farmer, to make agriculture profitable

Suspended YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who was present at the interaction, underlined the need to take up repair works of Somasila project.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Stating that farmers are the worst-affected during the YSRC rule, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to pay Rs 20,000 per annum to each farmer to rescue the farming community from the present predicament and the sole aim of his party is to transform agriculture into a profitable profession. Interacting with farmers in Nellore during his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday, Lokesh termed Minister for Agriculture Kakani Goverdhan Reddy a miserable failure.

“How Kakani, who is busy with his court cases and the CBI inquiry against him in connection with a theft in the local court, can concentrate on the welfare of farmers in the State?” he asked. Recalling that the previous TDP regime always stood by farmers and implemented several schemes for their welfare, Lokesh pointed out that the Agriculture Research Centres launched earlier, were closed now as the YSRC government could not pay power charges.

“One can easily imagine how this government will initiate measures for the benefit of farmers,” he observed. Horticulture research centres will be set up and all the necessary assistance will be extended to horticulturists if the TDP returns to power in the next elections, he promised. Suspended YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who was present at the interaction, underlined the need to take up repair works of Somasila project.

“The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has totally neglected the irrigation projects in Nellore district,” he alleged, adding that contractors had left the works midway as they did not get their bills for the works executed by them. Lokesh’s padayatra crossed the 1,600 km milestone at Chunchuluru in Atmakur Assembly segment, where he laid the foundation stone for a horticulture society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC rule TDP Nara Lokesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp