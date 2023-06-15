None is more corrupt than Jagan: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the rule of YSRC is neck-deep in corruption and there is none more corrupt than Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing a public meeting at Kuppam on Wednesday, the first day of his three-day tour of his home constituency, the TDP chief said it was not he is saying, but the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said. “Let the Union Minister just announce the Chief Minister is the most corrupt, but should also explain as to when will action be taken against Jagan,” the TDP chief demanded. Naidu said granite reserves in Kuppam are being looted by YSRC ‘goons’. “We will make you cough up all the looted resources, once TDP returns to power,” he warned.

Naidu accused YSRC leaders of using wine shops as exchange points of Rs 2,000 currency notes. Elaborating on the mini-manifesto of TDP for the 2024 elections, he said the schemes have been designed to benefit women, farmers and youth. “Justice will be done to every section of society,” he asserted. Emphasising the importance of wealth creation, he said only by creating wealth, revenue of the State will increase and thereby effective implementation of welfare schemes will be possible.

“Welfare schemes will commence from Kuppam segement,” he announced. Accusing Jagan of ignoring minorities’ welfare, he said even schemes meant for minorities like Ramzan Tohfa were scrapped. “This Tuglak government has not given permission to a person who was 35 years MLA, 14 years CM and 13 years Leader of Opposition, for his own house,” he remarked. Describing the YSRC government as a mob of rowdies and goons, the TDP chief accused the ruling party of creating disturbance in peaceful Kuppam. “We will not leave anyone. We will collect the interest for every grievance. We will not let those who foisted case against us, scot-free,” he averred.

Bus campaign to propagate TDP election manifesto

TDP State president K Atchannaidu announced a bus campaign of the party mini-manifesto - Bhavishyathuku Guarantee. “TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will flag off five buses from TDP headquarters on June 19. The buses will cover 125 Assembly segments. MLAs and constituency incharges will propagate the party manifesto,” he said.

