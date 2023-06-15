Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘SC Gurukul students likely to get 28 MBBS, 16 BDS seats this year’

The minister also said that the students from Chinna Tekuru have shown unexpected talent in this examination as all the 43 students, who took up the test, qualified.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) has been expecting 44 medical seats for SC Gurukul students this year.

The minister speaking to the reporters, said, “Of the 44 seats, we are expecting 28 MBBS and 16 BDS seats for SC Gurukul students this year, which is higher compared to the last year.  As many as 171 out of 181 students of SC Gurukuls in the state have qualified NEET exam this year.”

The minister stated that the students appeared the NEET-UG from the training centres established by the government at Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool, Edupugallu in Krishna and Adavi Takkellapadu in Guntur district.

The minister also said that the students from Chinna Tekuru have shown unexpected talent in this examination as all the 43 students, who took up the test, qualified. Adding to this, 106 students passed the exam from Edupugallu.

He further went on to say, “Bejawada Maheswara Rao,  Manda Vivek and  Belum Naresh scored 97.76%, 95.88% and 95.16% respectively. Among these seats, students of Chinna Tekuru would obtain 19 MBBS and 12 BDS seats, the minister stated. 

Minister Nagarjuna explained that the students of Edupugallu would secure 7 MBBS and 1 BDS seat, while the students of Adavi Takkellapadu would secure 2 MBBS and 3 BDS seats. He congratulated Gurukul secretary R. Pavanamurthy, AMO Sanjeeva Rao and other teachers for their efforts as the SC Gurukul students secured good marks.

