Stop me if you can, Pawan throws down gauntlet at Jagan

KATHIPUDI (KAKINADA): Asserting that no one can prevent him from stepping into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly after the 2024 elections, Jana Sena (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan reiterated that his party will dethrone the YSRC.The actor-politician kicked off his Varahi Vijaya Yatra on Wednesday from Annavaram in Kakinada district after offering prayers at the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple. As part of his rally, Pawan addressed his first public gathering in Kathipudi.

Challenging Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop him from entering the Assembly, the JSP chief made it clear that his only aim is to free the State from the clutches of the ruling YSRC. Stating that he is yet to finalise his decision regarding poll alliances, Pawan said he will use various strategies to ensure that he secures a spot in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.“If people make me the Chief Minister, I will humbly accept it and make sure that development of the State and people’s interests are not compromised,” he added.

Pawan went hammer and tongs against Jagan. Referring to the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, he claimed that Jagan had his uncle’s blood on his hands. Further, he alleged that the YSRC was corrupt to the core.

“Jagan is often seen speaking about class war. I should be the one talking about that. Here, class war is not a struggle between the poor and the rich, but a struggle between the powerful and the powerless. Unlike Jagan, who loots public money and gives pittance to people in the name of welfare, the JSP will focus on wealth creation and welfare equally,” he explained.

Urging the people to give his party an opportunity, Pawan said, “The JSP takes inspiration from Che Guvera, Bhagat Singh, Nethaji Subas Chandra Bose, Dr BR Ambedkar. We are determined to ensure a social change for a better and progressive Andhra Pradesh.”

Stating that Amaravati will be the only capital of AP, the 51-year-old said, “The JSP proposes to invest in the youth by setting up industries and making them job creators.” Pointing out that he is a member of the Kapu community, Pawan said he will give not neglect other castes like the present government. Further, he also promised door-delivery of ration cards and marriage registration certificates to newly-wed couples.

