TTD performs ‘Maha Shanti Homam’ to curb road accidents

The Agama advisors of TTD also suggested that we perform a Homam, invoking the benign blessings of Sri Srinivasa Swamy and Sri Anjaneya Swamy for the benefit of devotees.

TIRUMALA: In the wake of the series of accidents on the ghat roads, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday performed the Maha Shanti Homam as a remedial measure and for seeking divine intervention.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the programme held at the Seventh Mile Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy statue on the down ghat road, executive officer AV Dharma Reddy explained that after the accidents reported on the ghat roads, a meeting was conducted with the district Collector, superintendent of police and AP State Regional Transport Corporation (APSRTC) regional manager on how to prevent such incidents.

“The Agama advisors of TTD also suggested that we perform a Homam, invoking the benign blessings of Sri Srinivasa Swamy and Sri Anjaneya Swamy for the benefit of devotees. Accordingly, we have performed the Maha Shanti Homam to avoid such mishaps in the future,” he said.

Explaining the significance of the ritual, Agama advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu and one of the chief priests at Tirumala temple, Venugopala Deekshitulu, said, “The importance of conducting the Maha Shanti Homam is mentioned in Vaikhanasa Bhagavat Shastra as a ‘ritual of remedy’. It is performed whenever there are mishaps, tense situations, pandemic, etc. This Homam will ensure the devotees reach their destination safely after offering prayers at the Tirumala temple.”

The Maha Shanti Homam commenced at 8 am with Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Panchagavyaradhana, Raksha Bandhanam, Agni Pratista, Visesha Homam and concluded with Maha Purnahuti. Tirumala temple deputy EO Lokanatham, Ritwiks, including Sri Sitaramacharyulu, Archaka Sai Swamy, Parupattedar Tulasi Prasad, and others were also present.

