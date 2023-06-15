Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIT-Andhra organises blood donation camp

Dr Kota Reddy emphasised the need for such camps and expressed satisfaction at the volunteering of students and staff to donate blood for social causes.

Published: 15th June 2023 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the World Blood Donation Day, VIT-AP University and New City Blood Bank jointly organised a blood donation camp on Wednesday at its Newton Hall premises in the campus. The camp was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy. More than 100 students, faculty and staff donated their blood.

Dr Kota Reddy emphasised the need for such camps and expressed satisfaction at the volunteering of students and staff to donate blood for social causes. Director of New City Blood Bank, Vijayawada, Dr Kalyani Pinnamaneni said that donating blood can save many lives and one must step up to support social causes. She thanked the VIT-AP management for taking the initiative.

