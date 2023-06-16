Home States Andhra Pradesh

4G services expanded to remote villages in Andhra Pradesh

CM launches 100 mobile towers, govt services to reach more people

Published: 16th June 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL 4G

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched 4G services in remote areas of the State from his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday. He also formally launched the operations of 100 Jio mobile towers set up by Reliance Group.

Interacting with the District Collectors, public representatives and officials through video conferencing enabled by the new mobile towers, the Chief Minister said it would also enable all houses in remote areas get internet connectivity.

He thanked the Department of Telecommunications, BSNL, Reliance Jio and AirTel for expanding the 4G services to remote corners of the State. As many as 209 remote villages in the State will receive 4G services and the government services could now be implemented more effectively, he said.

Reliance has set up 85 mobile towers in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 10 in Parvathipuram Manyam, three in Annamayya and two in YSR. These towers will soon be upgraded to 5G. As part of its efforts to take the broadband services to every nook and corner of the State, the government has tied up with the Universal Service Obligation Fund to set up the mobile towers in collaboration with Reliance Group. Under the programme, mobile cell towers will be set up in 2,849 places and the government has already handed over land for the towers at 2,463 places. By December, the towers will be set up at all the places.

The government, coordinating with the Centre and other agencies, has provided all facilities to Reliance Group in establishing the mobile towers aiming to extend 4G services to 5,459 houses in remote areas, which do not have the mobile facility. These towers will enable internet users download data at 150 MPBS and upload it at 50 MPBS speed. Village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics and schools will also get broadband services, Jagan said, adding that implementation of welfare schemes, e-learning, health services, e-crop booking and distribution of ration will also become easier now.

Araku MP G Madhavi, MLA Ch Phalguna, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar and some tribal representatives interacted with the Chief Minister virtually from Bhimavaram in Hukumpeta mandal on the occasion.

Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi, ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek from Subbulu village in G Madugula mandal, and Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector Nishant Kumar, Kurupam MLA P Pushpa Srivani and some other people’s representatives interacted with Jagan from Sickal Bai village.IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and IT Secretary K Sasidhar were present.

