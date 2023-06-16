Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses employee union leader’s plea for stay on arrest in cheating case

Stating that at the preliminary stage of the case probe, interim stay could not be given, the court dismissed the petition.

Andhra Pradesh HC

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday dismissed the supplementary petition filed by AP Employees Union president and commercial taxes department employee KR Suryanarayana seeking stay on his arrest and other proceedings against him in a cheating case filed by Patamata police.

On charges of conspiring with traders to help them in tax evasion, the police had registered cases against four employees of the commercial taxes department. Taking the testimony of traders that Suryanarayana had colluded with them, into consideration, the court rejected his plea. It directed the police to file a counter.

Presenting his argument, the public prosecutor said Suryanarayana had colluded with traders to help them evade taxes, thereby causing revenue loss to the exchequer. The petitioner’s counsel argued that Suryanarayana and the other accused in the case had no connection as they belonged to different wings.

Stating that at the preliminary stage of the case probe, interim stay could not be given, the court dismissed the petition. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Additional District Judge dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Suryanarayana stating that the court has no powers to give anticipatory bail as the case was registered under the anti-corruption Act and only the ACB court is empowered to take a call.

