Bapatla stands second in downloading Disha App

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Bapatla district stood second in the State in downloading Disha App through the special drive conducted by the police. Nearly 12,000 app downloads were registered on Thursday, said Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal. The SP said that under the instructions of the State government, a mega drive was conducted on June 14 and 15 across the State.

In this regard, the district and mahila police have conducted a special drive, where they visited to several places like bus stops, railway stations, factories, educational centres and other main centres across the district to download the Disha apps by women.

The police increased awareness among the people and encouraged the public to download the app without fail. Nearly 12,000 people downloaded the app and registered in the app with their details. Elaborating on the app, the SP said that the Disha App was launched by the State government for the safety of women in emergency situations.

The app is designed with SOS button. If anyone clicks the SOS button, it automatically connects to Disha Command Control Centre, which provides name, address, location, and other details. The control centre then sends the details to a nearby police station, he added. The SP urged people to download the app.

