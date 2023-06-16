Be in your limits: Perni to Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Months after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan flashed his slipper warning YSRC ‘goons’, former minister and Machilipatnam YSRC MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) flashed two slippers and said, “If you show one slipper warning to beat us, we are showing two slippers and warn you to be in limits. Don’t talk nonsense.”

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Perni gave a point-to-point rebuttal to the JSP chief’s speech at Kathipudi as part of his Varahi Vijaya Yatra. “Pawan Kalyan says he will teach us a lesson once he is in power. I am ready and oppose him till my last breath, let him do what he wants to do. I challenge him,” he dared.

On the JSP chief’s assertion that no one can stop him from entering the State Assembly in next elections, the former minister ridiculed the actor-politician stating that as long as Pawan Kalyan continues to ride on the coattails of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, people of the State will not elect him as an MLA. Did the people stop his brother Chiranjeevi from entering the Assembly. No they did not. As he believed in people and they in turn trusted him,” he reasoned.

Dismissing Varahi Yatra as Narahi Yatra, Perni said it was no surprise to see Pawan Kalyan surprised at his own speech, as he never stood by the words he spoke. “Let him explain how many times had he confronted PM Narendra Modi or former CM Chandrababu Naidu on behalf of people of the State?” Perni asked.

Advising the JSP chief to stop delivering cinema dialogues on political fora, he said how can BRS-friendly Pawan Kalyan instigate people of the State by citing the ‘adverse remarks’ of BRS against Andhra. He also denounced the claim of Pawan Kalyan that the YSRC government stopped his films from screening in the State. “Who stopped his films? After 2019, there were only two films and they were screened in Andhra. As regards to entertainment tax, it was also there when TDP was in power,” he explained.

Perni also took objection to Pawan Kalyan’s claim that even his children were not left by YSRC in their scolding. “We never stooped to such a low,” he maintained. Regarding the JSP chief’s statement that he will humbly accept the CM post if given, the YSRC leader said the CM post is not given but earned and for that more than half of seats in the State Assembly should be won. “Strategies will not pave way for Assembly, people will,” he asserted.

The former minister said Pawan Kalyan forgot how Naidu had harassed Kapu leaders like Mudragada Padmanabham, and said the Kapu community would never support such people.

