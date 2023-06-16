Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy to hand over 8,912 TIDCO houses to poor in Gudivada today

In all, 3,296 houses have been constructed in the first phase and 5,616 units in the second phase.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the TIDCO houses at Mallayapalem and hand over them to beneficiaries on Friday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the TIDCO houses at Mallayapalem and hand over them to beneficiaries on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 2,62,216 houses are being constructed with shear wall technology in G+3 mode in the State under the PMAY - Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme. As many as 13,712 houses are being constructed in Krishna district under the scheme. YSR Jagananna Nagar at Mallayapalem in the Gudivada Assembly constituency has become the single largest TIDCO layout in the State with 8,912 houses in 77 acres.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the TIDCO houses at Mallayapalem and hand over them to beneficiaries on Friday. With the initiative of former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), the State government has constructed YSR Jagananna Nagar at a cost of Rs 720.28 crore, which is being developed as the largest housing colony in the State.

The Centre has provided Rs 133.68 crore for the construction of the housing colony, while the State’s share is Rs 289.94 crore. The total cost borne by the housing scheme beneficiaries is Rs 296.66 crore, including bank loan.

In all, 3,296 houses have been constructed in the first phase and 5,616 units in the second phase. There are 1,584 houses of 300 square feet, 992 houses of 365 square feet and 6,336 houses of 430 square feet in the layout.

The cost of a 300 square feet TIDCO flat is Rs 6.50 lakh, while a unit with 365 square feet costs Rs 7.55 lakh. The flat of 430 square feet costs Rs 8.55 lakh. The beneficiaries need not pay any charges for the registration of flats. The government has developed basic infrastructure like roads, drinking water supply, drainage and electricity at a cost of Rs 48.52 crore. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the inauguration of TIDCO houses. District Collector P Raja Babu has taken all measures to ensure the success of the CM’s programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TIDCO houses YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp