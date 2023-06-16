CM Jagan Reddy to hand over 8,912 TIDCO houses to poor in Gudivada today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 2,62,216 houses are being constructed with shear wall technology in G+3 mode in the State under the PMAY - Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme. As many as 13,712 houses are being constructed in Krishna district under the scheme. YSR Jagananna Nagar at Mallayapalem in the Gudivada Assembly constituency has become the single largest TIDCO layout in the State with 8,912 houses in 77 acres.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the TIDCO houses at Mallayapalem and hand over them to beneficiaries on Friday. With the initiative of former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), the State government has constructed YSR Jagananna Nagar at a cost of Rs 720.28 crore, which is being developed as the largest housing colony in the State.

The Centre has provided Rs 133.68 crore for the construction of the housing colony, while the State’s share is Rs 289.94 crore. The total cost borne by the housing scheme beneficiaries is Rs 296.66 crore, including bank loan.

In all, 3,296 houses have been constructed in the first phase and 5,616 units in the second phase. There are 1,584 houses of 300 square feet, 992 houses of 365 square feet and 6,336 houses of 430 square feet in the layout.

The cost of a 300 square feet TIDCO flat is Rs 6.50 lakh, while a unit with 365 square feet costs Rs 7.55 lakh. The flat of 430 square feet costs Rs 8.55 lakh. The beneficiaries need not pay any charges for the registration of flats. The government has developed basic infrastructure like roads, drinking water supply, drainage and electricity at a cost of Rs 48.52 crore. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the inauguration of TIDCO houses. District Collector P Raja Babu has taken all measures to ensure the success of the CM’s programme.

