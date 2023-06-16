Guntur Municipal Corporation expedites widening of five key roads

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the rainy season is just around the corner, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials have expedited road widening works on five major roads with an aim to reduce congestion in the city. The Nandi Velugu road would be widened from NTR Circle near RTC Bus Stand to Venkateswara Swamy temple.

The 1.11 km stretch of road widening work has been pending for the past five years. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri ensured that the structural compensation of Rs 3.49 crore was paid to the owners of 176 constructions so that the project works continued without any roadblocks.

Another major road is the Palakaluru road, which begins at Gujjanagundla junction. The road was destroyed due to incomplete UGD works, which caused inconvenience to the commuters. The officials have started the road widening works in two phases.

During the first phase, the road between Ratnagiri Colony to the Old Railway line at Pedapalakaluru would be widened to 80 feet with a central divider. Following this, the second phase of works would be taken up from the Old Railway line to Urban Health Center.

The AT Agraharam main road extending around 1.9 km would also be re-structured to an 80 feet wide road. Along with these, the Kugler Hospital road in One Town would be widened up to 60 feet and Rama Nama Kshethram road up to 80 feet. While the construction works of these roads are in various phases, civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to expedite the works as it would cause more inconvenience during the monsoon season.

She reviewed the progress of construction works and expressed her dismay at the delay of the works at AT Agraharam main road. She instructed the officials to arrange additional planning secretariats and take action to finish the works as early as possible. Meanwhile, citizens who are fed up with the damaged and potholes-ridden roads are hoping that the works would be completed soon.

