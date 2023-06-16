Kuppam first, everything next for me, asserts Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that for him Kuppam is always first and everything is next, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said he always treats his home constituency as the hub of research and development. Addressing a public meeting in Kuppam on Thursday, Naidu said it was his testing ground for every development and welfare programme he started. Launching the campaign of ‘One lakh majority for TDP in Kuppam constituency’, the TDP chief said it is time for everyone to see Kuppam before and after TDP.

“This generation is not aware of how Kuppam was before the TDP came to power and the present-day youth is witnessing only a developed Kuppam. I selected Kuppam when it was the most backward constituency and I came here only to develop the Assembly segment,” he averred.

Recalling that he stayed in a single room owned by one Chandrasekhar and contested as an MLA, the TDP supremo said after winning the poll, the locals took care of everything. There were no roads and schools in Kuppam at that time, he said, adding that when he announced a telephone exchange in Kuppam, people made fun of him, he recalled.

The segment had achieved development during the TDP rule and after the YSRC came to power, all the ongoing works came to a standstill. The drip irrigation system was first introduced in Kuppam, following which the availability of water has increased, he highlighted.

“Of the two wheels of the cycle (TDP symbol) one is development and the other is welfare,” Naidu explained. Expressing serious concern that false cases were being foisted against those questioning the YSRC government, the TDP chief wondered how raising one's voice is a crime.

“This man killed his own paternal uncle and is managing the CBI,” he charged and hailed the relentless legal battle of Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha. The TDP chief exhorted the party rank and file to approach every household and explain the super six schemes announced in the mini-manifesto. “We should win all the 175 Assembly segments and this psycho should be sent home,” Naidu asserted.

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that for him Kuppam is always first and everything is next, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said he always treats his home constituency as the hub of research and development. Addressing a public meeting in Kuppam on Thursday, Naidu said it was his testing ground for every development and welfare programme he started. Launching the campaign of ‘One lakh majority for TDP in Kuppam constituency’, the TDP chief said it is time for everyone to see Kuppam before and after TDP. “This generation is not aware of how Kuppam was before the TDP came to power and the present-day youth is witnessing only a developed Kuppam. I selected Kuppam when it was the most backward constituency and I came here only to develop the Assembly segment,” he averred. Recalling that he stayed in a single room owned by one Chandrasekhar and contested as an MLA, the TDP supremo said after winning the poll, the locals took care of everything. There were no roads and schools in Kuppam at that time, he said, adding that when he announced a telephone exchange in Kuppam, people made fun of him, he recalled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The segment had achieved development during the TDP rule and after the YSRC came to power, all the ongoing works came to a standstill. The drip irrigation system was first introduced in Kuppam, following which the availability of water has increased, he highlighted. “Of the two wheels of the cycle (TDP symbol) one is development and the other is welfare,” Naidu explained. Expressing serious concern that false cases were being foisted against those questioning the YSRC government, the TDP chief wondered how raising one's voice is a crime. “This man killed his own paternal uncle and is managing the CBI,” he charged and hailed the relentless legal battle of Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha. The TDP chief exhorted the party rank and file to approach every household and explain the super six schemes announced in the mini-manifesto. “We should win all the 175 Assembly segments and this psycho should be sent home,” Naidu asserted.