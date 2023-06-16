Home States Andhra Pradesh

Severe heatwave warning issued at 235 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Pangidigudem in Eluru recorded the highest temperature of 44.50C on June 15; IMD predicts thunderstorms with lightning at isolated areas

Published: 16th June 2023 08:29 AM

People covering their faces with scarves to protect from heat

People covering their faces with scarves to protect from heat I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There seems to be no respite from the sweltering summer in Andhra Pradesh as severe heatwave prevailed in 210 mandals, while 220 mandals experienced a heatwave on Thursday. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Dr BR Ambedkar, the severe heatwave is expected in as many as 235 mandals, while heatwave conditions are likely in 219 mandals on Friday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are likely to continue in the State for the next few days. Pangidigudem in Eluru district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius. Kurichedu in the Prakasam district and Chitiyala in the East Godavari district logged 44.2 degree Celsius, followed by 44.1 degree Celsius at Ibrahmipatnam in the NTR district and 44 degree Celsius at Satyavedu in the Tirupati district.

On Thursday, intense heatwave was reported in 23 mandals of Anakapalle, 17 in Eluru, 16 in Viziangaram, 14 each in NTR, Kakinada, East Godavari, 13 in Krishna, 12 in Srikakulam, 10 in Palnadu, nine each in Guntur, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Prakasam, eight each in Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitrama Raju, Bapatla, Visakhapatnam, six each in West Godavari, Tirupati, four in YSR, and one each in Nandyal and Kurnool districts.

On the other hand, 26 mandals in Prakasam, 23 in YSR, 19 in Nellore, 15 in Palnadu, 14 in Bapatla, 13 in Tirupati, 12 each in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Nandyal, 11 each in West Godavari and Krishna districts recorded heatwave conditions.

While Vijayawada reported 43.6 degree Celsius, other major cities like Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam logged maximum daytime temperature of 42.5 degree Celsius, 42.6 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms, along with lightning is expected at isolated places. Strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour are likely at isolated places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Friday.

