Yatra will bring about a sea-change in politics: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has asserted that his ‘Varahi Vijaya Yatra’ will bring about a sea change in State politics. Speaking to media persons after conducting the Jana Vani programme at Gollaprollu in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency on the second day of his Varahi Vijaya Yatra, Pawan Kalyan said under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, even expressing anguish would attract violence from the ruling party.

Explaining the purpose of his yatra, the JSP chief said he is touring the districts to have a deeper understanding of the problems being faced by the people. “Only when we know in depth about a problem, we can work on a solution,” he said and added that interaction with those having problems will yield a different response. He said the anguish of a young girl, who lost her house to the ‘security’ of the Chief Minister prompted him to conduct the Jana Vani for redressal of people’s grievances.

“That girl was a YSRC supporter and her only mistake was raising an objection to the demolition of her house. She lost her brother, who was kidnapped and killed by YSRC goons. What about Dr Sudhakar? All he said was that they were not having sufficient masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, he was hounded to death. All this government know is to use the system to terrorise people. It is time for people to wake up to reality,” he asserted.

In response to the criticism being levelled by his detractors, the JSP chief said he will reply with action instead of words.“They will realise the truth, repent and feel remorse,” he said and advised his critics not to resort to theatrics like twirling moustache and slapping thighs. Pawan Kalyan said he will not forget a single word of his detractors and give them a fitting reply. Later in the day, the JSP chief interacted with handloom weavers and sericulture farmers and discussed how their problems could be addressed in a better manner. He assured the farmers that the Jana Sena would strive to develop Uppada as a Silk City.

