Andhra Pradesh HC sets up SIT to speed up inquiry into red sanders smuggling cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the inordinate delay in investigating and filing chargesheets in cases related to the smuggling of red sanders and other forest produce, the AP High Court on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a speedy probe of the cases.

The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the delay in the investigation of such cases and ordered for the constitution of SIT under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The court felt that the law enforcing agencies had not taken action against the smugglers, who were plundering national wealth like red sanders, sandalwood and other forest produce. “There is a need for an independent agency based outside the State to reveal facts in view of the negligence in probe and inefficiency in dealing with the cases,” the court observed.

The court said the SIT constituted by it would have all the powers of a civil court and it could summon any person, call for records and documents and record statements. It directed the police and forest department officials and also the District Principal Judges to extend unconditional cooperation to the SIT. It asked the SIT to submit its report through the secretary, MoEFCC to it within 12 weeks.

The court also directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to send its orders to the Secretary, MoEFCC through mail. The court made the Secretary, MoEFCC, Principal Secretary of the State Environment, Forest, Science and Technology, PCCF and DFOs and SPs of various districts as respondents in the suo motu case. The matter was posted for hearing on September 6.

The court gave the orders while hearing a petition challenging the seizure of an SUV in a red sanders smuggling case. The Nandyal divisional forest officer seized some vehicles allegedly involved in smuggling in 2013 and the petitioner challenged the same in the Third Additional District Court in Nandyal, which struck down the appeal. The petitioner challenged the same in the High Court and it had been pending since then.

The case came for a final hearing before Justice Ramakrishna Prasad and on February 15, the court sought a detailed report in the case. The Nandyal SP, in his report, said the chargesheet was filed on December 7, 2021, while the forest officials submitted a memo stating that the chargesheet was submitted on March 23, 2023. The court found that the police had filed the chargesheet only after it sought a report.

Petitioner’s counsel P Nagendra Reddy informed the court that it could not be construed that his vehicle was involved in the smuggling as it was coming behind the vehicle carrying red sanders logs. The council said the chargesheet was filed after a decade as there was no evidence. The government, however, said the vehicle owner was involved in smuggling.

Dismissing the petition challenging the seizure of the vehicle, the court found fault with the delay in filing the chargesheet. The court said the day on which the police claimed to have filed the chargesheet was a public holiday.

