Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan distributes more than 8,900 TIDCO houses

Says each beneficiary given house at Rs 1 as against TDP’s plan to collect Rs 3k/month

Published: 17th June 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting the public in Gudivada on Friday | Express

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting the public in Gudivada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed 8,912 TIDCO houses worth Rs 800 crore built in a single layout of 77 acres in Gudivada municipality, NTR district. Addressing the public on Friday, Jagan said the government is fulfilling its promise of handing over TIDCO houses, each measuring 300 square feet, to the beneficiaries for just Rs 1 each.

Asserting that the ‘Mahayagnam’ (mission) of constructing houses will continue unabated, the Chief Minister said, “The State government is not just building houses. It is constructing new villages and colonies with basic infrastructure.”

Elaborating, he said, “The government is gearing up to distribute TIDCO houses to 1,43,600 beneficiaries for just Rs 1 each. We will spend a total amount of Rs 9,406 crore, while the previous TDP regime had asked the same beneficiaries to pay Rs 3,000 per month over a period of 20 years for these houses.”

Pointing out that 7,728 house sites have also been allotted in 178.63 acres for the poor in the Gudivada constituency, the Chief Minister said construction of 4,500 houses in the Jagananna colony is underway, resulting in the habitation of around 16,240 families.

He added that the State government was giving a subsidy of Rs 4,626 crore on the construction of houses under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme, and was paying Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 upfront to beneficiaries for constructing houses measuring 365 square feet and 430 square feet respectively.
Further, he disclosed that the State government will incur an expenditure of Rs 1,782 crore on plots, construction of Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses in Gudivada alone. Announcing that construction of houses in another 17,000 colonies across the State will be taken up, Jagan accused TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of not even giving a single cent of land to the poor during his term.

“The YSRC government has distributed 30.60 lakh house site pattas to women in the last four years. Construction of 21 lakh houses is underway. The wealth of at least Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore lies in the hands of women as they possess property worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs  10 lakh,” he explained.

Mocking the TDP and Jana Sena, Jagan said, “The Opposition parties do not even have candidates who can contest all the 175 seats. The TDP needs the support of two parties to compete with the YSRC in the elections.”

Dismissing any threat from the TDP and JSP, the Chief Minister remarked, “YSRC was born from the aspirations of the people, while the two parties are depending on political gimmicks and malicious campaigns of their friendly media.”  Lashing out at JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister said the package star, after spending 15 years in politics, is unabashedly claiming that he will enter the Assembly after the next election and that no one can stop him.

Ridiculing Naidu for seeking another chance, he remarked, “The TDP chief cannot dare to seek votes on his achievements as he has none to his credit. Instead, he is promising a golden future to the people.” Stating that the government has spent Rs 2.16 lakh crore on various welfare schemes in the last four years and brought revolutionary changes in most sectors, He urged the people to consider the benefits they have received and support him in 2024.

In response to local MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao’s appeal, Jagan sanctioned Rs 5 crore for a burial ground for SCs, Rs 17 crore for Bandar-Mudinepalli master plan road, Rs 45 crore for land acquisition for a water project and Rs 9.5 crore for roads in Jagananna colony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy TIDCO houses
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp