CM Jagan distributes more than 8,900 TIDCO houses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed 8,912 TIDCO houses worth Rs 800 crore built in a single layout of 77 acres in Gudivada municipality, NTR district. Addressing the public on Friday, Jagan said the government is fulfilling its promise of handing over TIDCO houses, each measuring 300 square feet, to the beneficiaries for just Rs 1 each.

Asserting that the ‘Mahayagnam’ (mission) of constructing houses will continue unabated, the Chief Minister said, “The State government is not just building houses. It is constructing new villages and colonies with basic infrastructure.”

Elaborating, he said, “The government is gearing up to distribute TIDCO houses to 1,43,600 beneficiaries for just Rs 1 each. We will spend a total amount of Rs 9,406 crore, while the previous TDP regime had asked the same beneficiaries to pay Rs 3,000 per month over a period of 20 years for these houses.”

Pointing out that 7,728 house sites have also been allotted in 178.63 acres for the poor in the Gudivada constituency, the Chief Minister said construction of 4,500 houses in the Jagananna colony is underway, resulting in the habitation of around 16,240 families.

He added that the State government was giving a subsidy of Rs 4,626 crore on the construction of houses under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme, and was paying Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 upfront to beneficiaries for constructing houses measuring 365 square feet and 430 square feet respectively.

Further, he disclosed that the State government will incur an expenditure of Rs 1,782 crore on plots, construction of Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses in Gudivada alone. Announcing that construction of houses in another 17,000 colonies across the State will be taken up, Jagan accused TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of not even giving a single cent of land to the poor during his term.

“The YSRC government has distributed 30.60 lakh house site pattas to women in the last four years. Construction of 21 lakh houses is underway. The wealth of at least Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore lies in the hands of women as they possess property worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh,” he explained.

Mocking the TDP and Jana Sena, Jagan said, “The Opposition parties do not even have candidates who can contest all the 175 seats. The TDP needs the support of two parties to compete with the YSRC in the elections.”

Dismissing any threat from the TDP and JSP, the Chief Minister remarked, “YSRC was born from the aspirations of the people, while the two parties are depending on political gimmicks and malicious campaigns of their friendly media.” Lashing out at JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister said the package star, after spending 15 years in politics, is unabashedly claiming that he will enter the Assembly after the next election and that no one can stop him.

Ridiculing Naidu for seeking another chance, he remarked, “The TDP chief cannot dare to seek votes on his achievements as he has none to his credit. Instead, he is promising a golden future to the people.” Stating that the government has spent Rs 2.16 lakh crore on various welfare schemes in the last four years and brought revolutionary changes in most sectors, He urged the people to consider the benefits they have received and support him in 2024.

In response to local MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao’s appeal, Jagan sanctioned Rs 5 crore for a burial ground for SCs, Rs 17 crore for Bandar-Mudinepalli master plan road, Rs 45 crore for land acquisition for a water project and Rs 9.5 crore for roads in Jagananna colony.

