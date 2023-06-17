Home States Andhra Pradesh

Major fire erupts near Govindaraja Swamy temple

As the fire raged, devotees near the temple ran to safety, while traffic in the Mada streets surrounding the temple was temporarily halted.

Seven fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames at a shop near Govindaraja Swamy temple I Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building located close to the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, the police confirmed. According to reports reaching here, the incident took place at Lavanya’s Pictures and Frames around 12.30 pm. The firm’s owner claimed that stock worth at least Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore was damaged by the blaze. The police have booked a case. An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the mishap.

As the fire raged, devotees near the temple ran to safety, while traffic in the Mada streets surrounding the temple was temporarily halted. Under the supervision of district fire officer J Ramanaiah and assistant district fire officer N Kiran Kumar Reddy, seven fire tenders from Srikalahasti, Puttur, Renigunta, and Tirumala, along with a Bronto Skylift, were deployed at the scene to douse the flames. It took them more than six hours to bring the inferno under control.

Timely action by the authorities prevented damage to the temple property and chariot which was parked close to the accident spot. However, a few shops were partially damaged and six two-wheelers were completely gutted. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who visited the site, made it clear that the chariot remained unharmed and the fire was completely extinguished.

