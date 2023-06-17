Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minority welfare neglected: Nara Lokesh

Promises to revive all welfare schemes cancelled by YSRC govt, if TDP returns to power  

Published: 17th June 2023 10:41 AM

Nara Lokesh addresses a gathering in Nellore district on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no attacks took place against the minorities in the State even when the TDP was in alliance with the BJP, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that the minorities were subjected to torture under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra in Atmakur Assembly constituency of Nellore district on Friday, Lokesh, while maintaining that the previous TDP regime implemented several schemes for the welfare of minorities, accused the YSRC government of cancelling all of them. The schemes included Dulhan, Videshi Vidya, Ramzan Tohfa, honorarium for Imams and Mouzams. No funds were being released for the development of mosques.

“All the schemes will be revived once the TDP returns to power. An Islamic Bank will also be set up in the State,” Lokesh promised.“I said in January itself that the change in political scenario in the State will begin in Nellore and it has now started. The days of Jagan as Chief Minister are numbered,” the TDP general secretary observed.

Lokesh said Jagan had become frustrated after observing the massive response to his padayatra. Stating that Jagan had tried all the ways to create obstructions to his padayatra, including bringing in the GO 1, Lokesh made it clear that he would not yield to such empty threats.

Pointing out that none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that the YSRC government had transformed Visakhapatnam into a crime capital, Lokesh said the kidnap of family members of the ruling party MP had proved it beyond doubt.

Maintaining that women have no security in the State, Lokesh said in Pulivendula, the home constituency of Jagan, attacks on women increased in the recent past. “The power charges have been hiked so steeply that the common man is feeling the shock on just seeing the power bill,” he remarked.

Pointing out that Jagan had failed to fulfil several of his election promises, Lokesh said the TDP had already announced several welfare programmes in the mini-manifesto ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ and all the promises will be implemented soon after the party coming to power in the State.

The Somasila project was in trouble because of the inefficiency of Jagan and half-knowledge of the Water Resources Minister. “The Somasila project works will be completed soon after the TDP is back in power. Stringent action will be taken against those who are harassing TDP workers. The TDP is committed to supporting the party activists,” he averred.

YSRC rebel MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said Lokesh had successfully completed 1,600 km of his padayatra with the blessings of the people.

Predicting that it is the TDP which is going to form the next government in the State, he described Lokesh as the future of the youth. Members from 60 families joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.

