Home States Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu to attend seminar on data-driven analytics

Economists, environmentalists, retired IAS and IPS officers, personalities from corporate sector, experts in academic, health, judiciary and media and others are members of the organisation.

Published: 17th June 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), a non-profitable organisation headed by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, is coming up with data-driven analytics on various issues to contribute its mite for formulating better policies by the Centre for the progress of the nation. As part of the exercise, the GFST is organising seminars on various key issues.

After preparing reports on the views expressed by the experts at the seminars, the GFST will submit them to the NITI Aayog and other Central agencies to assist them in formulating policies that are helpful for the advancement of the nation, a release said here on Friday.

As part of India @100, the GFST is organising seminars beginning Saturday on ‘Deep Logistics’, in which Naidu will participate. In September, a seminar will be organised on Logistics and in December on Pharma and Healthcare. Founded by Naidu three years ago, the GFST is an apolitical organisation working towards sharing knowledge, technology and entrepreneurship to bring about sustainable transformation.

Economists, environmentalists, retired IAS and IPS officers, personalities from the corporate sector, experts in academics, health, judiciary and media and others are members of the organisation. The GFST is also providing a platform for formulating policies, research and knowledge-sharing, besides working on several other issues, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation TDP N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp