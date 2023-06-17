N Chandrababu Naidu to attend seminar on data-driven analytics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), a non-profitable organisation headed by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, is coming up with data-driven analytics on various issues to contribute its mite for formulating better policies by the Centre for the progress of the nation. As part of the exercise, the GFST is organising seminars on various key issues.

After preparing reports on the views expressed by the experts at the seminars, the GFST will submit them to the NITI Aayog and other Central agencies to assist them in formulating policies that are helpful for the advancement of the nation, a release said here on Friday.

As part of India @100, the GFST is organising seminars beginning Saturday on ‘Deep Logistics’, in which Naidu will participate. In September, a seminar will be organised on Logistics and in December on Pharma and Healthcare. Founded by Naidu three years ago, the GFST is an apolitical organisation working towards sharing knowledge, technology and entrepreneurship to bring about sustainable transformation.

Economists, environmentalists, retired IAS and IPS officers, personalities from the corporate sector, experts in academics, health, judiciary and media and others are members of the organisation. The GFST is also providing a platform for formulating policies, research and knowledge-sharing, besides working on several other issues, the release added.

