Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu: People’s revolt began against YSRC govt

Citizens of Visakhapatnam, who did not care for Hud Hud cyclone, are now getting scared of YSRC leaders, he remarked.

Published: 17th June 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People have started revolting against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State, felt TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. In an informal interaction with media persons at Kuppam on Friday, Naidu said, “What has remained is that the people need to chase Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of the State. No one can continue to rule by simply threatening the people. Jagan is like the brother of Kim Jong Un of North Korea.”

Observing that the people of Kuppam are electing him with affection, Naidu said Jagan, however, is getting elected as he has become a constant threat to the electorate of Pulivendula. Citizens of Visakhapatnam, who did not care for the Hudhud cyclone, are now getting scared of YSRC leaders, he remarked.

“When I said these demons would attack the people, you (people) did not believe me. One can see now what is happening,” the TDP chief observed. The kidnap of family members of the YSRC MP has reflected the prevailing situation in Visakhapatnam,” he noted.“The responsibility of bringing the State back to normalcy is on me. If I too leave the State in this condition, Andhra Pradesh will totally get destroyed,” he maintained.

Seeking an explanation from the State government as to why the revenue had fallen so low now, Naidu felt that had the TDP continued in power the difference in revenue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would not have been so high. Naidu admitted that it was a fact that he did not concentrate much on the party as he laid more emphasis on the development of the State as the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp