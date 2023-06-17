Naidu: People’s revolt began against YSRC govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People have started revolting against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State, felt TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. In an informal interaction with media persons at Kuppam on Friday, Naidu said, “What has remained is that the people need to chase Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of the State. No one can continue to rule by simply threatening the people. Jagan is like the brother of Kim Jong Un of North Korea.”

Observing that the people of Kuppam are electing him with affection, Naidu said Jagan, however, is getting elected as he has become a constant threat to the electorate of Pulivendula. Citizens of Visakhapatnam, who did not care for the Hudhud cyclone, are now getting scared of YSRC leaders, he remarked.

“When I said these demons would attack the people, you (people) did not believe me. One can see now what is happening,” the TDP chief observed. The kidnap of family members of the YSRC MP has reflected the prevailing situation in Visakhapatnam,” he noted.“The responsibility of bringing the State back to normalcy is on me. If I too leave the State in this condition, Andhra Pradesh will totally get destroyed,” he maintained.

Seeking an explanation from the State government as to why the revenue had fallen so low now, Naidu felt that had the TDP continued in power the difference in revenue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would not have been so high. Naidu admitted that it was a fact that he did not concentrate much on the party as he laid more emphasis on the development of the State as the Chief Minister.

VIJAYAWADA: People have started revolting against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State, felt TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. In an informal interaction with media persons at Kuppam on Friday, Naidu said, “What has remained is that the people need to chase Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of the State. No one can continue to rule by simply threatening the people. Jagan is like the brother of Kim Jong Un of North Korea.” Observing that the people of Kuppam are electing him with affection, Naidu said Jagan, however, is getting elected as he has become a constant threat to the electorate of Pulivendula. Citizens of Visakhapatnam, who did not care for the Hudhud cyclone, are now getting scared of YSRC leaders, he remarked. “When I said these demons would attack the people, you (people) did not believe me. One can see now what is happening,” the TDP chief observed. The kidnap of family members of the YSRC MP has reflected the prevailing situation in Visakhapatnam,” he noted.“The responsibility of bringing the State back to normalcy is on me. If I too leave the State in this condition, Andhra Pradesh will totally get destroyed,” he maintained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Seeking an explanation from the State government as to why the revenue had fallen so low now, Naidu felt that had the TDP continued in power the difference in revenue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would not have been so high. Naidu admitted that it was a fact that he did not concentrate much on the party as he laid more emphasis on the development of the State as the Chief Minister.