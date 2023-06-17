Home States Andhra Pradesh

No respite as 264 mandals to reel under severe heatwave in Andhra Pradesh 

The India Meteorological Department (Amaravati) has issued a warning, indicating a high probability of heatwaves and severe heatwaves in multiple regions across the State during the next three days.

Mirage appears on a hot sunny day in Tirupati on Friday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an alert for a severe heatwave in as many as 264 mandals, while 214 mandals are expected to experience a heatwave across the State on Saturday.

Of the 264 mandals, 27 are in Eluru, 25 in Vizianagaram, 21 in Bapatla, 20 in Krishna, 19 in East Godavari, 18 in Anakapalle, 17 in Guntur, 16 each in Kakinada, West Godavari and Palnadu, 14 in Konaseema, 13 each in NTR and Parvathipuram-Manyam, 12 in ASR district, 11 in Srikakulam, three each in Visakhapatnam and YSR districts.

The India Meteorological Department (Amaravati) has issued a warning, indicating a high probability of heatwaves and severe heatwaves in multiple regions across the State during the next three days. It further predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of the South Peninsula, East India, and adjoining areas between June 18 and 21.

According to the APSDMA, Samarlakota in Kakinada district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 46.8°C on Friday. It was closely followed by Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram and Chitiyala in East Godavari districts (46.3°C), Anakapalle (46.1°C), Kurupam and Appayyapeta in Parvathipuram-Manyam district (45.6°C), and Mandapet and Eethakota in Konaseema district (45°C). Additionally, a total of 370 mandals across the State reported severe heatwave on Friday, while 132 experienced heatwave.

