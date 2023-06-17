Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Padma Nandi’ might be origin of ‘Sceptre’: Expert

The royal emblem —Padma Nandi was also present on the gold coins minted by the Nolamba Pallavas.

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: ‘Padma Nandi’, the royal symbol of the Nolamba Pallava Kings, might have been the origin of the ‘Sceptre’ carried by the Chola kings, opined noted historian MyNaa Swamy. After visiting Siddeswara Swamy temple at Hemavathi in Amarapuram mandal of Sathya Sai district, he explained the Nolamba emblem, in Madakasira.

MyNaa Swamy said, “As part of my research on the Nolamba Pallava sculpture, I have identified the emblem on a mandapam pillar of Siddeswara Swamy temple. The mandapam, known as Agra Mandapa, has the royal emblem, facing the north.”

“The emblem was sculpted in the form of Nandi, sitting on a blossoming lotus. Next to Nandi, is the royal insignia, the chatram (umbrella). Before and behind Nandi, there are chamars. Below Nandi, there is Kirtimukham (crocodile face), and there are miniature sculptures of lions here and there. Sculptures of Ganesha and Kumara Swamy can be seen,’’ he added.

The royal emblem —Padma Nandi was also present on the gold coins minted by the Nolamba Pallavas. The gold coins are preserved in museums. The Sceptre designed by the Cholas has a figure of Nandi seated on a lotus at its head. Padma Nandi has close similarities to Nandi in the Sceptre, he explained.

The Nolamba Pallavas ruled parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with Hemavathi (Henjeru) as their capital until 1052 from 730 AD. They fought wars with the Ganga, Bana, Vaidumba and Chola Kings and established a stable kingdom. But Chola King Rajadhiraja I (1044–1052), accompanied by his brother Rajendra II, attacked and occupied the Nolamba and Chalukya kingdoms.

