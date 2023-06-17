Pawan’s barbs at Perni Nani enthuse crowd

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who launched a vitriolic attack on the YSRC government for its failure to maintain law and order in the State, gave a sarcastic counter to former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) for threatening him with slippers. Pawan Kalyan’s sarcastic barbs came amid his tongue-lashing speech from Varahi bringing cheers among the gathering.

Pawan Kalyan addressed people at Uppada on Friday as part of his tour of the undivided East and West Godavari districts. Pawan Kalyan, who was clad in a shirt and a trouser, said he was forced not to wear ‘kurta’ as he lost his slippers and kurta won’t look nice without footwear. “Two days ago, I went to have darshan at Annavaram temple and someone stole my footwear. I am fond of that particular pair of footwear. If anyone found my footwear, please tell me,’’ he said without naming Perni Nani.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan charged the YSRC government with criminalising politics and said he would not spare any criminal or goonda, if he comes to power. “I will ensure that rowdy elements are taken to task. I will drag them onto the roads and thrash them,’’ he warned.

On the law and order situation, the JSP chief said even an MP’s family was not safe in the State, referring to the kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP’s wife and son. The actor-politician urged the people to give him a chance to govern the State and he would ensure the all-round development of AP.

