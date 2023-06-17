Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR varsity paper replication riles students

Masters in Dental Surgery (MDS) students find final year question paper to be a replica of the one from Dec 2021, demand accountability

Published: 17th June 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences finds itself embroiled in a controversy as allegations of negligence arise following the discovery of replicated question papers for the Masters in Dental Surgery (MDS) final-year examinations.

The incident, which occurred on May 23, has raised concerns about the integrity of the university’s examination process and the authorities’ commitment to their profession. MDS students, who prepared for their annual exams, were shocked to find that the question paper they received mirrored the one from December 2021, issued by Dr NTR University, with only slight modifications. 

The entire Paper 3 of Part II in Pediatric Dentistry was replicated, with three out of the three questions remaining unchanged, except for minor alterations in the second question and font size. The striking similarities in the question papers have left dental professors and students perplexed, questioning why such a mishap occurred when there are ample resources and recent advances in dental research that could have been utilised to create new questionnaires. The university authorities have attributed the incident to a coincidence, but student associations are calling for preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Speaking to TNIE, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Dr Korukonda Babji expressed his regret over the incident and promised to thoroughly investigate the matter. He stated, “We maintain a practice in preparing the question paper, and questions are often shuffled from a guide. While it may be a coincidence that the questions in the December of 2021 question paper are the same as the May 2023 MDS question paper, we take this matter seriously. If any mistake has been made, we will take appropriate precautions to prevent it from repeating.”

However, an assistant professor (Dental) expressed disappointment, stating, “This incident highlights the university authorities’ lack of commitment to their profession. Questions could have been based on recent research in dental advancements, and multiple sets of question papers prepared by renowned professors could have been utilised. While there may not be any immediate consequences, it reflects poorly on the authorities.”

Responding to the issue, ABVP state secretary Suluru Yachendra expressed concerns about the incident, stating that it has undermined the trust in the university’s examination system. “The government claims to provide quality education, but the negligent actions of the question paper-setting team contradict this. We demand a comprehensive investigation and stricter protocols to ensure fairness and authenticity in future exams,” he added.

