35-year-old man, his niece die by suicide in Nellore

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 35-year-old man along with his niece allegedly died by suicide in the forest near Kanga Nellore village in Punganur on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Gangulappa (35) and his niece, both residents of Ramnagar Colony in Punganur town, the police said. According to Punganur sub-inspector Mohan Kumar, the victim Gangulappa reportedly died by suicide due to various aspersions cast on them by people in the neighbourhood which led the girl’s mother to question Gangulappa.

The aspersions were cast on them due to the domestic family issues that occurred given the girl staying at her uncle and aunt’s residence instead of her residence, which was in the same locality. Since the deceased girl’s father was divorced, she more often stayed at her uncle and aunt’s place and an argument broke out regarding the same between Gangulappa and the deceased girl’s mother over her staying at his home a fortnight ago.

After police counselling, the girl moved to her mother’s place located in the same area. However, the vulgar comments allegedly cast on the girl and her uncle by people in the locality forced them to take the extreme step, Mohan Kumar informed. A case has been registered and the police are investigating to ascertain more details of the case.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

