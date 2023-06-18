Ensure TDP wins in Kuppam with one lakh margin: N Chandrababu Naidu

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is said to have given the local leadership of his Kuppam Assembly constituency an earful to win the next election. On the final day of his three-day visit to his home constituency on Friday, Naidu, who set a target to win the next election from Kuppam with not less than one lakh votes majority, held separate meetings with TDP leaders of Santhipuram, Gudipalli and Ramakuppam mandals and suggested them to shun differences if any and work together to achieve the set target.

Naidu is learnt to have expressed his dissatisfaction with some TDP leaders and made it clear that those aspiring for posts without working for the party should give up such hopes, as he is well aware of what they are doing in his home constituency.

Armed with the reports he got from different sources on the performance of TDP leaders, Naidu underscored the need for strengthening the party from the village level. While exuding confidence that securing one lakh majority is very much possible if leaders from the village to mandal level make concerted efforts, he underlined the need for better coordination between the leaders at cluster and booth levels. As the elections are scheduled to be held in nine months from now, the party rank and file should make all out efforts to ensure the TDP victory by a huge margin.

Observing that development came to a grinding halt in Kuppam in the last four years, Naidu urged the party rank and file to expose the failures of the YSRC government, besides highlighting the development achieved during the previous regime, to win people’s confidence.

Even as the TDP suffered a debacle in the local body elections across the State, the defeat in Kuppam demoralised the party cadre further. At the same time, buoyed with the success in the local body polls, the ruling YSRC came up with ‘Why not 175’ slogan and started making all out efforts to wrest Kuppam from the TDP.

Following the poor performance of the TDP in the local body elections in Kuppam, Naidu had started focusing on his constituency. He is making frequent visits to Kuppam to instil confidence in the TDP cadre. He is also conducting roadshows during his visits to reach out to the people.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is said to have given the local leadership of his Kuppam Assembly constituency an earful to win the next election. On the final day of his three-day visit to his home constituency on Friday, Naidu, who set a target to win the next election from Kuppam with not less than one lakh votes majority, held separate meetings with TDP leaders of Santhipuram, Gudipalli and Ramakuppam mandals and suggested them to shun differences if any and work together to achieve the set target. Naidu is learnt to have expressed his dissatisfaction with some TDP leaders and made it clear that those aspiring for posts without working for the party should give up such hopes, as he is well aware of what they are doing in his home constituency. Armed with the reports he got from different sources on the performance of TDP leaders, Naidu underscored the need for strengthening the party from the village level. While exuding confidence that securing one lakh majority is very much possible if leaders from the village to mandal level make concerted efforts, he underlined the need for better coordination between the leaders at cluster and booth levels. As the elections are scheduled to be held in nine months from now, the party rank and file should make all out efforts to ensure the TDP victory by a huge margin.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Observing that development came to a grinding halt in Kuppam in the last four years, Naidu urged the party rank and file to expose the failures of the YSRC government, besides highlighting the development achieved during the previous regime, to win people’s confidence. Even as the TDP suffered a debacle in the local body elections across the State, the defeat in Kuppam demoralised the party cadre further. At the same time, buoyed with the success in the local body polls, the ruling YSRC came up with ‘Why not 175’ slogan and started making all out efforts to wrest Kuppam from the TDP. Following the poor performance of the TDP in the local body elections in Kuppam, Naidu had started focusing on his constituency. He is making frequent visits to Kuppam to instil confidence in the TDP cadre. He is also conducting roadshows during his visits to reach out to the people.