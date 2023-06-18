Make India a world leader by 2047: TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has exuded confidence that India will emerge as the world’s largest or the second largest economy by 2047 with Indians becoming the richest community as global wealth and job creators.

Participating as a chief guest at a seminar on ‘Deep Technologies’ organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GSFT), a non-profitable organisation, in Hyderabad on Saturday, Naidu expressed confidence that the country will dominate the public governance and corporate governance too globally.

“Nobody can beat us in information technology or digital technology and fortunately India is also blessed with a demographic dividend,” he observed. To achieve this vision and reach the target to emerge as the global leader in technology, he felt that India needs to work seriously on demographic management.

The TDP chief is of the opinion that if India focuses on demographic management then the country will emerge as the major supplier of foodgrains for the whole world, besides becoming a manufacturing and a technology hub.

Naidu made an appeal to the participants to visualise India’s advantages and strengths to move forward and at the same time ensure that they do not neglect the have-nots because the concentration of wealth is now in the hands of only a few, which is not good for the country.

“My vision is turning the poor into rich and this can be realised only with the cooperation of all of you,” he averred.

