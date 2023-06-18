Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan needs to be worried about JSP symbol: YSRC MLA Perni Venkatramaiah

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalraju ridiculed Pawan Kalyan for his statement that he would humbly accept the post of Chief Minister, if it was offered. 

Published: 18th June 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The war of words between YSRC leaders and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan continues. YSRC leaders on Saturday ridiculed the JSP chief for his comments that he lost his footwear at Annavaram temple a few days ago. “Pawan Kalyan should be more worried about his lost party symbol,” they remarked.

Speaking to newsmen, former minister and YSRC Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said, “If the slippers go missing, producers may purchase them for Pawan Kalyan. But what about his party symbol ‘Tea Glass’, which is missing now.” 

It should be mentioned here that a couple of days ago in tit for tat reply to Pawan Kalyan flashing a slipper a few months ago, warning YSRC leaders, the former minister too flashed two slippers, while giving a similar warning to the JSP chief. 

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalraju ridiculed Pawan Kalyan for his statement that he would humbly accept the post of Chief Minister if it was offered. 

“Let him first tell from where he would contest and how many seats would his party contest. He cannot become CM by contesting 30 plus seats or seeking people to make him CM. His party needs to contest all the 175 Assembly seats in the next polls and win a majority of them and than only he can become CM,” he observed. 

However, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy dismissed the ‘theatrics’ of Pawan Kalyan as an attempt to garner support for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “He is speaking without rhyme or reason. He is making all out efforts to make Naidu the CM. Unfortunately, people are rejecting Naidu as it is evident from lack of turnout at the TDP chief’s public meetings,” he remarked.

Speaking to newsmen in Tuni, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetty Raja lashed out at the JSP chief for his ‘incoherent’ speeches.

“He is speaking different things each day, which are unrelated. One day he says he will be the Chief Minister of the State and the next day he goes to people urging them to make him MLA. He says caste on one day and religion on another day. It is better for him to get treated by a psychiatrist,” Raja advised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah JSP symbol
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp