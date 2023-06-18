Pawan Kalyan needs to be worried about JSP symbol: YSRC MLA Perni Venkatramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The war of words between YSRC leaders and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan continues. YSRC leaders on Saturday ridiculed the JSP chief for his comments that he lost his footwear at Annavaram temple a few days ago. “Pawan Kalyan should be more worried about his lost party symbol,” they remarked.

Speaking to newsmen, former minister and YSRC Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said, “If the slippers go missing, producers may purchase them for Pawan Kalyan. But what about his party symbol ‘Tea Glass’, which is missing now.”

It should be mentioned here that a couple of days ago in tit for tat reply to Pawan Kalyan flashing a slipper a few months ago, warning YSRC leaders, the former minister too flashed two slippers, while giving a similar warning to the JSP chief.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalraju ridiculed Pawan Kalyan for his statement that he would humbly accept the post of Chief Minister if it was offered.

“Let him first tell from where he would contest and how many seats would his party contest. He cannot become CM by contesting 30 plus seats or seeking people to make him CM. His party needs to contest all the 175 Assembly seats in the next polls and win a majority of them and than only he can become CM,” he observed.

However, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy dismissed the ‘theatrics’ of Pawan Kalyan as an attempt to garner support for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “He is speaking without rhyme or reason. He is making all out efforts to make Naidu the CM. Unfortunately, people are rejecting Naidu as it is evident from lack of turnout at the TDP chief’s public meetings,” he remarked.

Speaking to newsmen in Tuni, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetty Raja lashed out at the JSP chief for his ‘incoherent’ speeches.

“He is speaking different things each day, which are unrelated. One day he says he will be the Chief Minister of the State and the next day he goes to people urging them to make him MLA. He says caste on one day and religion on another day. It is better for him to get treated by a psychiatrist,” Raja advised.

VIJAYAWADA: The war of words between YSRC leaders and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan continues. YSRC leaders on Saturday ridiculed the JSP chief for his comments that he lost his footwear at Annavaram temple a few days ago. “Pawan Kalyan should be more worried about his lost party symbol,” they remarked. Speaking to newsmen, former minister and YSRC Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said, “If the slippers go missing, producers may purchase them for Pawan Kalyan. But what about his party symbol ‘Tea Glass’, which is missing now.” It should be mentioned here that a couple of days ago in tit for tat reply to Pawan Kalyan flashing a slipper a few months ago, warning YSRC leaders, the former minister too flashed two slippers, while giving a similar warning to the JSP chief. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalraju ridiculed Pawan Kalyan for his statement that he would humbly accept the post of Chief Minister if it was offered. “Let him first tell from where he would contest and how many seats would his party contest. He cannot become CM by contesting 30 plus seats or seeking people to make him CM. His party needs to contest all the 175 Assembly seats in the next polls and win a majority of them and than only he can become CM,” he observed. However, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy dismissed the ‘theatrics’ of Pawan Kalyan as an attempt to garner support for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “He is speaking without rhyme or reason. He is making all out efforts to make Naidu the CM. Unfortunately, people are rejecting Naidu as it is evident from lack of turnout at the TDP chief’s public meetings,” he remarked. Speaking to newsmen in Tuni, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetty Raja lashed out at the JSP chief for his ‘incoherent’ speeches. “He is speaking different things each day, which are unrelated. One day he says he will be the Chief Minister of the State and the next day he goes to people urging them to make him MLA. He says caste on one day and religion on another day. It is better for him to get treated by a psychiatrist,” Raja advised.