Severe heatwave warning for next two days in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the state continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions, mercury levels crossed the 46-degree Celsius mark in Srikakulam on Saturday.

The maximum daytime temperature above 43 degree Celsius was recorded in at least 100 places across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue on Sunday and in some parts of the state on Monday as well.

Women seen protecting themselves from

scorching heat in Vizag

Speaking to TNIE, IMD Amaravati director Stella said that weather conditions are likely to change only by mid next week. “Though the presence of the southwest monsoon has been felt only in southern parts, it is likely to cover the entire state by June 21-22.”

Elaborating on the delay in the onset of the monsoon, which normally covers the entire state by June 11-12, she said that several factors impacted the arrival, including the severe cyclone in the Arabian sea.

Though she didn’t rule out the impact of El-Nino, Stella stated that the IMD had predicted a below normal monsoon in the coastal districts of the state and normal in a few parts of Rayalaseema region.

“The south-westerly and westerly winds make their presence felt in the state by this time, bringing the moisture content from the sea.

However, due to cyclones and changes in the weather conditions in the northern parts of the country, north-westerly winds, which move along the land are continuing in the state, bringing hot and dry winds along with them,” she explained even as the state has been recording an unending spell of heatwave.

Etcherla records highest temp of 46.80 Celsius

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Dr BR Ambedkar said that severe heatwave is expected in as many as 109 mandals, while heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 206 mandals on Sunday.

The highest daytime temperature of 46.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Etcherla of Srikakulam district on Saturday. While Vijayawada reported 41.3 degree Celsius, other major cities like Kakinada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam logged maximum daytime temperatures of 42.75 degree Celsius, 43.86 degree Celsius and 42.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Intense heatwave conditions were reported in 188 mandals, including 23 mandals in Anakapalle, 20 in Vizianagaram, 15 in Palanadu, 14 each in Eluru and NTR, 10 each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, Krishna, Paravathipuram Mandyam, nine in Prkasam, eight in East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatna, seven each in Nellore, Bapatla, six in Kakianda, four in West Godavair, two each in Srikakulam, Kurnool and one mandal in YSR districts.

Unmindful of the scorching summer heat, a dog being taken out on a motorcycle in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Heatwave conditions prevailed in 22 mandals in Prakasam, 15 in Bapatla, 13 in Eluru, 12 each in Krishna, YSR, 11 each in Kakinada, Palnadu, West godavair, nine each in East Godavari, Konaseema, eight in Guntur, seven in Nellore, five each in Alluri Sitreama Raju, Viziangaram, four in Kurnool, three each in NTR and Srikakulam, one each in Anakapalle and Annamaiah districts.

In view of heatwave conditions in the state, people have been requested to take precautionary measures, such as to stay indoors between 11 am to 4 pm and hydrating themselves at regular intervals by consuming water and other fluids.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated places. Strong winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday.

